Market Analysts see Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] falling to $55. Time to buy?

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 38.32%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Coupa Named a Leader For the Seventh Consecutive Time in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader for Procure-to-Pay Suites.

Continuing to drive value through Business Spend Management for global organizations.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites* for the seventh consecutive time. For a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, click here.

Over the last 12 months, COUP stock dropped by -67.84%. The one-year Coupa Software Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.95. The average equity rating for COUP stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.73 billion, with 75.67 million shares outstanding and 75.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, COUP stock reached a trading volume of 5983251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUP shares is $71.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coupa Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupa Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on COUP stock. On August 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COUP shares from 65 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupa Software Incorporated is set at 4.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for COUP in the course of the last twelve months was 23.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

COUP Stock Performance Analysis:

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.32. With this latest performance, COUP shares gained by 18.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.97 for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.43, while it was recorded at 61.53 for the last single week of trading, and 73.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coupa Software Incorporated Fundamentals:

Coupa Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

COUP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coupa Software Incorporated go to 10.14%.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,824 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,140,751, which is approximately 2.291% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,515,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $285.58 million in COUP stocks shares; and MERITAGE GROUP LP, currently with $277.08 million in COUP stock with ownership of nearly 27.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

172 institutional holders increased their position in Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP] by around 11,193,645 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 11,695,635 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 53,398,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,288,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUP stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,085,333 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,098,532 shares during the same period.