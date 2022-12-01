Market Analysts see AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTS] closed the trading session at $5.77 on 11/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.60, while the highest price level was $5.8986. The company report on November 30, 2022 that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $75,000,000 Public Offering of Class A Common Stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) (the “Company” or “AST SpaceMobile”) announced today the pricing of its previously announced public offering of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A Common Stock”). The Company has agreed to sell 13,636,364 shares of Class A Common Stock at a price to the public of $5.50 per share. The Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,045,454 shares of Class A Common Stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, will be approximately $75.0 million ($86.25 million if the underwriter exercises its option to purchase additional shares in full). The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on December 2, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.33 percent and weekly performance of -10.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -52.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, ASTS reached to a volume of 8842888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTS shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ASTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AST SpaceMobile Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

ASTS stock trade performance evaluation

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.96. With this latest performance, ASTS shares dropped by -20.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.92 for AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.96, while it was recorded at 6.35 for the last single week of trading, and 8.03 for the last 200 days.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -699.28 and a Gross Margin at -223.06. AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.61.

AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $67 million, or 21.60% of ASTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,056,832, which is approximately 10.986% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 1,768,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.2 million in ASTS stocks shares; and BROAD RUN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $9.45 million in ASTS stock with ownership of nearly -3.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AST SpaceMobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in AST SpaceMobile Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTS] by around 2,074,136 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,631,784 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 6,872,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,578,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 538,753 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,142,186 shares during the same period.