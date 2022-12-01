Macquarie lifts Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YUMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.16% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.55%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Yum China’s Science-Based Targets Approved, Aiming for Over 60% GHG Emissions Reduction by 2035.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China”, NYSE:YUMC and HKEX:9987) has announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved the Company’s near-term science-based emissions reduction target, making the Company the first restaurant company in China to reach this milestone.

Yum China has pledged to align its business with the most ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement, to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and reach net-zero by 2050. Approval of the near-term science-based targets (SBTs) marks a significant milestone of the Company’s journey towards net-zero value chain GHG emissions by 2050.

Over the last 12 months, YUMC stock rose by 10.02%. The one-year Yum China Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.4. The average equity rating for YUMC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.05 billion, with 420.00 million shares outstanding and 401.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, YUMC stock reached a trading volume of 5799140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $57.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 49.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

YUMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, YUMC shares gained by 33.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.02 for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.13, while it was recorded at 52.63 for the last single week of trading, and 46.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yum China Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.55 and a Gross Margin at +13.83. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

Yum China Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

YUMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc. go to 24.15%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,489 million, or 84.90% of YUMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 40,355,009, which is approximately -0.381% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,455,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $969.16 million in YUMC stock with ownership of nearly -3.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YUMC] by around 31,853,144 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 21,189,350 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 282,396,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,438,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUMC stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,052,215 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,939,804 shares during the same period.