JP Morgan slashes price target on Ferguson plc [FERG] – find out why.

Ferguson plc [NYSE: FERG] jumped around 2.61 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $117.23 at the close of the session, up 2.28%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares.

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program – Weekly Report.

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 76,900 of its ordinary shares in the period from November 21, 2022 up to and including November 25, 2022 in connection with its $2.5 billion share repurchase program.

Ferguson plc stock is now -34.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FERG Stock saw the intraday high of $117.80 and lowest of $111.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 183.67, which means current price is +18.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 948.29K shares, FERG reached a trading volume of 22938902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ferguson plc [FERG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FERG shares is $135.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FERG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ferguson plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Ferguson plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ferguson plc is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for FERG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for FERG in the course of the last twelve months was 35.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has FERG stock performed recently?

Ferguson plc [FERG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, FERG shares gained by 7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FERG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.44 for Ferguson plc [FERG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.29, while it was recorded at 117.90 for the last single week of trading, and 121.94 for the last 200 days.

Ferguson plc [FERG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ferguson plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Ferguson plc [FERG]

There are presently around $13,344 million, or 77.80% of FERG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FERG stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 11,218,181, which is approximately -12.54% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,206,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $844.77 million in FERG stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $820.91 million in FERG stock with ownership of nearly -7.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ferguson plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in Ferguson plc [NYSE:FERG] by around 26,783,105 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 11,286,192 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 75,758,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,828,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FERG stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,996,461 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,773,370 shares during the same period.