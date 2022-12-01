Jefferies slashes price target on Twilio Inc. [TWLO] – find out why.

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] price plunged by -2.18 percent to reach at -$1.02. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Twilio Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event.

A live webcast will be available on Twilio’s investor relations website.

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Jeff Lawson, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:20 p.m. (PT) / 4:20 p.m. (ET).

A sum of 3552929 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.02M shares. Twilio Inc. shares reached a high of $47.96 and dropped to a low of $45.4594 until finishing in the latest session at $45.75.

The one-year TWLO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.29. The average equity rating for TWLO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $85.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $140 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $55, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on TWLO stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWLO shares from 100 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 3.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.95.

TWLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -39.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.22 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.71, while it was recorded at 47.11 for the last single week of trading, and 99.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twilio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.25. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,724 million, or 85.30% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,175,365, which is approximately 1.76% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,342,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $473.16 million in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $462.43 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly 7.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

344 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 25,748,858 shares. Additionally, 367 investors decreased positions by around 24,337,061 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 96,893,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,979,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,060,102 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 7,538,694 shares during the same period.