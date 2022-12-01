Jefferies slashes price target on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] – find out why.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LW] traded at a high on 11/30/22, posting a 2.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $86.90. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Lamb Weston Holdings Announces Agreement to Acquire Remaining Interests in European Joint Venture Lamb-Weston/Meijer.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) (“Lamb Weston” or the “Company”) announced today it has entered into an agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) to purchase the remaining equity interests in its European joint venture with Meijer Frozen Foods B.V. for €700 million in cash and common stock of Lamb Weston.

“Lamb-Weston/Meijer was built over the last 28 years, and we’re grateful to Meijer Frozen Foods for their longstanding partnership,” said Tom Werner, President and CEO of Lamb Weston. “The joint venture has served as a strong platform to drive growth in Europe and the Middle East, as well as to support our global customer base across our key international markets. This transaction firmly aligns with Lamb Weston’s long-term capital allocation and acquisition framework, and we believe it will strengthen our manufacturing footprint by leveraging a truly global supply chain to better serve our customers and position us to take advantage of growth opportunities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8132427 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stands at 1.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.35%.

The market cap for LW stock reached $12.47 billion, with 144.00 million shares outstanding and 139.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, LW reached a trading volume of 8132427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LW shares is $92.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $80 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $84 to $81, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on LW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for LW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for LW in the course of the last twelve months was 35.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has LW stock performed recently?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, LW shares gained by 0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.80 for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.87, while it was recorded at 85.99 for the last single week of trading, and 72.51 for the last 200 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.92 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. go to 33.90%.

Insider trade positions for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]

There are presently around $11,316 million, or 91.60% of LW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,395,925, which is approximately 0.902% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,060,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $787.39 million in LW stocks shares; and APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V., currently with $663.52 million in LW stock with ownership of nearly -19.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

279 institutional holders increased their position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LW] by around 18,465,601 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 18,885,180 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 92,871,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,221,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LW stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,172,735 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,623,085 shares during the same period.