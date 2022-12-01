Jefferies lifts NetApp Inc. [NTAP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] loss -5.82% or -4.18 points to close at $67.61 with a heavy trading volume of 7560363 shares. The company report on November 29, 2022 that NetApp to Participate in Upcoming Technology Conferences.

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data centric software company, today announced the Company will participate in fireside chats at the following conferences:.

Wells Fargo TMT Summit ConferenceKris Newton, VP, investor relationsDecember 1, 2022Presentation: 9:20 – 9:50 a.m. Pacific Time.

It opened the trading session at $64.86, the shares rose to $68.135 and dropped to $64.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NTAP points out that the company has recorded -6.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, NTAP reached to a volume of 7560363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NetApp Inc. [NTAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTAP shares is $87.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for NetApp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $100 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for NetApp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NTAP stock. On June 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NTAP shares from 90 to 84.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetApp Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTAP in the course of the last twelve months was 25.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for NTAP stock

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.49. With this latest performance, NTAP shares dropped by -2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.95 for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.58, while it was recorded at 72.26 for the last single week of trading, and 72.40 for the last 200 days.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetApp Inc. [NTAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.13 and a Gross Margin at +66.62. NetApp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 123.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.67.

NetApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetApp Inc. go to 9.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NetApp Inc. [NTAP]

There are presently around $13,045 million, or 90.70% of NTAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,575,097, which is approximately 0.719% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,579,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in NTAP stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.11 billion in NTAP stock with ownership of nearly -0.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NetApp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ:NTAP] by around 8,881,504 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 11,708,912 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 172,358,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,949,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTAP stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,443,256 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 357,120 shares during the same period.