Intuit Inc. [INTU] is -36.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ: INTU] surged by $27.88 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $411.49 during the day while it closed the day at $407.59. The company report on November 30, 2022 that TurboTax Launches its Tax Year 2022 Products and Services.

TurboTax Live Full Service tax experts can now fully prepare, finish, and file taxes in one meeting.

TurboTax Online delivers new and enhanced experiences for crypto investors, creators, and self-employed individuals.

Intuit Inc. stock has also gained 3.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INTU stock has declined by -5.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.19% and lost -36.63% year-on date.

The market cap for INTU stock reached $113.84 billion, with 283.00 million shares outstanding and 273.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, INTU reached a trading volume of 4898157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intuit Inc. [INTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTU shares is $504.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Intuit Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Intuit Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $500, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Outperform rating on INTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuit Inc. is set at 17.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTU in the course of the last twelve months was 38.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

INTU stock trade performance evaluation

Intuit Inc. [INTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, INTU shares dropped by -4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.56 for Intuit Inc. [INTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 397.33, while it was recorded at 392.25 for the last single week of trading, and 425.45 for the last 200 days.

Intuit Inc. [INTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuit Inc. [INTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.70 and a Gross Margin at +77.82. Intuit Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.55.

Intuit Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intuit Inc. [INTU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuit Inc. go to 16.67%.

Intuit Inc. [INTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $96,654 million, or 86.80% of INTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,634,094, which is approximately 1.155% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,853,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.72 billion in INTU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $6.74 billion in INTU stock with ownership of nearly -6.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuit Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 757 institutional holders increased their position in Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ:INTU] by around 11,759,203 shares. Additionally, 642 investors decreased positions by around 11,811,578 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 213,564,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,135,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTU stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,587,164 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 972,158 shares during the same period.