Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] fell -12.77% so far this year. What now?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] gained 2.18% or 1.15 points to close at $53.97 with a heavy trading volume of 5157523 shares. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Ingersoll Rand Announces Addition of Jennifer Hartsock to its Board of Directors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced that Jennifer Hartsock has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $52.98, the shares rose to $54.145 and dropped to $52.305, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IR points out that the company has recorded 14.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -37.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, IR reached to a volume of 5157523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $56.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $68, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 34.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for IR stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.62 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.12, while it was recorded at 53.40 for the last single week of trading, and 47.73 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +32.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.44.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 9.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $22,137 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 63,520,257, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,752,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.42 billion in IR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.75 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 4.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 83,652,577 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 70,641,552 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 255,874,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,168,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,311,006 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,310,449 shares during the same period.