HUTCHMED [China] Limited [HCM] is -65.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited [NASDAQ: HCM] slipped around -0.84 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.13 at the close of the session, down -6.48%. The company report on November 18, 2022 that Deutsche Bank ADR Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Company Executives Shared Vision and Answered Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited stock is now -65.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HCM Stock saw the intraday high of $13.40 and lowest of $11.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.29, which means current price is +64.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 426.62K shares, HCM reached a trading volume of 11384515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HUTCHMED [China] Limited [HCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCM shares is $29.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for HUTCHMED (China) Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for HUTCHMED (China) Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUTCHMED (China) Limited is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.89.

How has HCM stock performed recently?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited [HCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.70. With this latest performance, HCM shares gained by 37.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.75 for HUTCHMED (China) Limited [HCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.37, while it was recorded at 11.63 for the last single week of trading, and 13.46 for the last 200 days.

HUTCHMED [China] Limited [HCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for HUTCHMED [China] Limited [HCM]

There are presently around $469 million, or 24.00% of HCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCM stocks are: M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 8,577,437, which is approximately 22.935% of the company’s market cap and around 0.41% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 4,340,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.65 million in HCM stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $49.67 million in HCM stock with ownership of nearly -47.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

50 institutional holders increased their position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited [NASDAQ:HCM] by around 4,422,746 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 14,386,515 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 19,818,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,627,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 502,096 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,723,741 shares during the same period.