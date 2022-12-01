Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] fell -3.71% so far this year. What now?

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] closed the trading session at $47.00 on 11/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.73, while the highest price level was $48.19. The company report on November 30, 2022 that HORMEL FOODS REPORTS RECORD SALES AND DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS GROWTH IN FISCAL 2022; EXPECTS CONTINUED SALES AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN FISCAL 2023.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 leading global branded food company, today reported results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The fourth quarter and full year of 2022 reflect one fewer week compared to the prior year. All comparisons are to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 unless otherwise noted.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.71 percent and weekly performance of -4.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, HRL reached to a volume of 5304547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $46.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Hormel Foods Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on HRL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corporation is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 51.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HRL stock trade performance evaluation

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.65. With this latest performance, HRL shares gained by 1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.80 for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.66, while it was recorded at 48.57 for the last single week of trading, and 48.66 for the last 200 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.97 and a Gross Margin at +17.20. Hormel Foods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.04.

Hormel Foods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corporation go to 8.75%.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,320 million, or 41.50% of HRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,040,460, which is approximately 2.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,480,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in HRL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 billion in HRL stock with ownership of nearly 1.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hormel Foods Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE:HRL] by around 9,798,194 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 12,559,981 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 197,205,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,564,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRL stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,455,453 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,985,487 shares during the same period.