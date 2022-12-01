Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $28

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] price surged by 2.42 percent to reach at $0.62. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Healthpeak Properties to Participate in Nareit’s REITworld 2022 Investor Conference.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that its President and CEO, Scott Brinker, along with other members of its senior management team, will participate in Nareit’s REITworld 2022 Investor Conference on November 15 – 16, 2022.

In connection with the conference, Healthpeak posted a presentation in the Investor Relations section of its website at https://ir.healthpeak.com/investor-presentations.

The one-year PEAK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.49. The average equity rating for PEAK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $29.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $31, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on PEAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

PEAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, PEAK shares gained by 10.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.32 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.74, while it was recorded at 25.49 for the last single week of trading, and 28.06 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,510 million, or 97.70% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,987,318, which is approximately 0.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,699,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.03 billion in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly 0.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 40,037,433 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 53,709,970 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 420,733,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,481,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,065,455 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,222,165 shares during the same period.