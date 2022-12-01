Grindr Inc. [GRND] Revenue clocked in at $173.36 million, down -30.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Grindr Inc. [NYSE: GRND] gained 10.31% or 0.66 points to close at $7.06 with a heavy trading volume of 5126703 shares. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Grindr to Participate in Raymond James Technology Investors Conference.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Vanna Krantz will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:55 a.m. ET / 7:55 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Grindr’s investor relations website at https://investors.grindr.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

It opened the trading session at $6.21, the shares rose to $7.4399 and dropped to $5.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRND points out that the company has recorded -31.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 320.57K shares, GRND reached to a volume of 5126703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grindr Inc. [GRND]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grindr Inc. is set at 5.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for GRND stock

Grindr Inc. [GRND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.37. With this latest performance, GRND shares dropped by -32.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.94 for Grindr Inc. [GRND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.96, while it was recorded at 8.24 for the last single week of trading, and 10.44 for the last 200 days.

Grindr Inc. [GRND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.21.

Grindr Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grindr Inc. [GRND]

There are presently around $158 million, or 12.30% of GRND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRND stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,745,000, which is approximately 118.327% of the company’s market cap and around 2.18% of the total institutional ownership; ATHOS CAPITAL LTD, holding 1,910,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.49 million in GRND stocks shares; and SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP, currently with $12.64 million in GRND stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Grindr Inc. [NYSE:GRND] by around 4,695,406 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,169,802 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 16,466,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,331,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRND stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 335,447 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 156,360 shares during the same period.