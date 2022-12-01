For Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX], Analyst sees a rise to $365. What next?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: VRTX] gained 0.02% or 0.07 points to close at $316.40 with a heavy trading volume of 6632320 shares. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Vertex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 9:10 a.m. GMT (4:10 a.m. EST).

It opened the trading session at $319.52, the shares rose to $322.74 and dropped to $314.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRTX points out that the company has recorded 17.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -69.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, VRTX reached to a volume of 6632320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTX shares is $324.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $265, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on VRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is set at 9.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

Trading performance analysis for VRTX stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, VRTX shares gained by 1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.50 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 302.16, while it was recorded at 315.43 for the last single week of trading, and 277.84 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.94 and a Gross Margin at +88.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated go to 9.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]

There are presently around $75,248 million, or 95.60% of VRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,243,060, which is approximately 0.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,132,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.69 billion in VRTX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $5.49 billion in VRTX stock with ownership of nearly 3.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 552 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX] by around 12,653,353 shares. Additionally, 494 investors decreased positions by around 11,147,577 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 214,023,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,824,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRTX stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,276,162 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,136,757 shares during the same period.