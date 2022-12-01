For Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], Analyst sees a rise to $110. What next?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.58%. The company report on November 28, 2022 that PMHH Becomes the Owner of 93.11 Percent of the Shares in Swedish Match, and Intends to Initiate Compulsory Redemption and Request Delisting.

This announcement is not an offer, whether directly or indirectly, in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction where such offer pursuant to legislation and regulations in such relevant jurisdiction would be prohibited by applicable law. Shareholders not resident in Sweden who wish to accept the Offer (as defined below) must make inquiries concerning applicable legislation and possible tax consequences. Shareholders should refer to the offer restrictions included in the section titled “Important information” at the end of this announcement and in the offer document, which has been published on the Offer website (www.smokefree-offer.com). Shareholders in the United States should also refer to the section entitled “Special notice to shareholders in the United States” at the end of this announcement.

Over the last 12 months, PM stock rose by 15.98%. The one-year Philip Morris International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.3. The average equity rating for PM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $153.01 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, PM stock reached a trading volume of 5871485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $102.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $116 to $100, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on PM stock. On March 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PM shares from 130 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 52.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PM Stock Performance Analysis:

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.89 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.51, while it was recorded at 98.29 for the last single week of trading, and 96.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Philip Morris International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.38 and a Gross Margin at +67.70. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 2.83%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $118,724 million, or 77.10% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 132,480,611, which is approximately 1.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,951,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.06 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $8.46 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 2.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 963 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 47,920,862 shares. Additionally, 782 investors decreased positions by around 43,205,341 shares, while 344 investors held positions by with 1,100,040,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,191,167,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,026,600 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 2,933,328 shares during the same period.