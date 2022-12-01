For McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC], Analyst sees a rise to $94. What next?

McCormick & Company Incorporated [NYSE: MKC] traded at a high on 11/30/22, posting a 1.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $85.18. The company report on November 29, 2022 that McCormick Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) today declared an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.37 to $0.39 per share on its common stocks, payable January 9, 2023 to shareholders of record December 30, 2022. This marks the 37th consecutive year that the Company has increased its quarterly dividend.

Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman & CEO, said “Our proven strategies are designed to drive long-term profitable growth and build value for our shareholders. We are proud to be a Dividend Aristocrat and remain committed to our long history of returning cash to shareholders. I am pleased to announce another dividend increase.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5040120 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of McCormick & Company Incorporated stands at 1.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.41%.

The market cap for MKC stock reached $22.85 billion, with 268.30 million shares outstanding and 263.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, MKC reached a trading volume of 5040120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MKC shares is $81.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MKC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for McCormick & Company Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for McCormick & Company Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on MKC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McCormick & Company Incorporated is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for MKC in the course of the last twelve months was 367.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has MKC stock performed recently?

McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, MKC shares gained by 8.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.96 for McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.03, while it was recorded at 84.74 for the last single week of trading, and 88.34 for the last 200 days.

McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

McCormick & Company Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MKC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McCormick & Company Incorporated go to 5.10%.

Insider trade positions for McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]

There are presently around $18,426 million, or 88.90% of MKC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,812,081, which is approximately 1.089% of the company’s market cap and around 0.47% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,106,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in MKC stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $1.42 billion in MKC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

401 institutional holders increased their position in McCormick & Company Incorporated [NYSE:MKC] by around 10,020,368 shares. Additionally, 431 investors decreased positions by around 5,489,712 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 200,813,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,324,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKC stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,239,188 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,265,962 shares during the same period.