For Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST], Analyst sees a rise to $46. What next?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] loss -4.85% on the last trading session, reaching $34.12 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Envista Announces Participation in Evercore ISI 5th Annual HEALTHCONx Conference.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) (“Envista”) today announced that the company will participate virtually in the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HEALTHCONx Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 11:20 am – 12:05 pm ET.

Investors will be able to access any applicable live streams or recordings through Envista’s Investor Relations website under the subheading Events and Presentations.

Envista Holdings Corporation represents 163.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.51 billion with the latest information. NVST stock price has been found in the range of $32.40 to $36.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, NVST reached a trading volume of 6031142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $43.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $54 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on NVST stock. On October 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NVST shares from 49 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 39.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for NVST stock

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.88. With this latest performance, NVST shares gained by 3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.55 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.51, while it was recorded at 36.05 for the last single week of trading, and 40.11 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +58.72. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92.

Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to 41.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

There are presently around $6,258 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,809,610, which is approximately -1.451% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,702,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $535.78 million in NVST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $412.07 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly -25.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envista Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 17,126,258 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 18,643,388 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 147,634,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,404,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,694,142 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,088,541 shares during the same period.