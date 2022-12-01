Flex Ltd. [FLEX] moved up 6.65: Why It’s Important

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] closed the trading session at $21.98 on 11/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.52, while the highest price level was $21.98. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:.

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022Presentation time: 7:55am PT / 10:55am ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.91 percent and weekly performance of 5.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, FLEX reached to a volume of 5402303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cross Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLEX stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 82.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FLEX stock trade performance evaluation

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.88. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 12.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.01 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.65, while it was recorded at 20.90 for the last single week of trading, and 17.18 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.33. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.85%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,627 million, or 99.51% of FLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 53,915,664, which is approximately -0.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 27,598,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $606.62 million in FLEX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $601.35 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly 4.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

194 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 40,304,299 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 40,536,807 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 357,168,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,009,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,289,050 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,489,488 shares during the same period.