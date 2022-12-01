FedEx Corporation [FDX] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $170

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] surged by $4.4 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $183.06 during the day while it closed the day at $182.22. The company report on November 30, 2022 that New Global Report Demonstrates FedEx Economic Impact.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) released the findings from its 2022 report that analyzed the company’s impact on the global economy with key regional and market-specific analyses from around the world at the conclusion of its 2022 fiscal year (FY 2022). The report, produced in consultation with Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, for the first time analyzed the impact FedEx has on economies around the world. Over the past 49 years, FedEx has expanded its services to more than 220 countries and territories and invested in a global network enabling businesses of all sizes to access and grow the global economy.

The report found that FedEx played an integral role in helping businesses recover from the pandemic while overcoming strained supply chains and economic challenges. With nearly 550,000 employees worldwide, FedEx moved an average of 16 million shipments each day through its 5,000 facilities in FY 2022. The company’s network optimization and investments improved efficiency and capacity for FedEx customers.

FedEx Corporation stock has also gained 3.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FDX stock has declined by -13.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.67% and lost -29.55% year-on date.

The market cap for FDX stock reached $47.23 billion, with 259.00 million shares outstanding and 240.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, FDX reached a trading volume of 4998180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $191.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $199 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $250 to $125, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on FDX stock. On September 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FDX shares from 243 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

FDX stock trade performance evaluation

FedEx Corporation [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, FDX shares gained by 13.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.51 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.13, while it was recorded at 177.26 for the last single week of trading, and 203.14 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +21.57. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.53.

FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FedEx Corporation [FDX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 9.30%.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,808 million, or 74.90% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,835,505, which is approximately 1.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,241,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.14 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.06 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly -0.455% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 695 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 17,485,648 shares. Additionally, 831 investors decreased positions by around 14,952,246 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 158,584,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,022,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,771,093 shares, while 269 institutional investors sold positions of 4,346,786 shares during the same period.