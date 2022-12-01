Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on General Mills Inc. [GIS] – find out why.

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] price surged by 2.97 percent to reach at $2.46. The company report on November 30, 2022 that General Mills to Webcast Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Results on Dec. 20, 2022.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) plans to report results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter on Dec. 20, 2022.

A press release, pre-recorded management remarks and supporting slides will be issued that morning followed by a webcasted question and answer session on the results at 8 a.m. CT. Interested parties can access these materials and the webcast at www.generalmills.com/investors.

A sum of 15647739 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.86M shares. General Mills Inc. shares reached a high of $85.62 and dropped to a low of $82.44 until finishing in the latest session at $85.30.

The one-year GIS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.51. The average equity rating for GIS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $78.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $70, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on GIS stock. On September 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GIS shares from 65 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 33.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

GIS Stock Performance Analysis:

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.11 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.12, while it was recorded at 83.36 for the last single week of trading, and 73.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Mills Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48.

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

GIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 5.43%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,401 million, or 78.10% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,625,506, which is approximately 0.704% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,377,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.38 billion in GIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.16 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly -3.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 680 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 22,297,071 shares. Additionally, 673 investors decreased positions by around 27,404,024 shares, while 309 investors held positions by with 400,491,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,192,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,637,561 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,926,771 shares during the same period.