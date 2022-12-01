Evergy Inc. [EVRG] Is Currently 1.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Evergy Inc. [NYSE: EVRG] surged by $1.14 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $59.26 during the day while it closed the day at $59.21. The company report on November 4, 2022 that Evergy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Third quarter 2022 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86, Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $2.01.

Increases quarterly dividend 7%, to $0.6125 per share, annualized to $2.45.

Evergy Inc. stock has also gained 0.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVRG stock has declined by -13.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.43% and lost -13.70% year-on date.

The market cap for EVRG stock reached $13.79 billion, with 229.90 million shares outstanding and 229.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, EVRG reached a trading volume of 8246779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evergy Inc. [EVRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRG shares is $64.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Evergy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $64 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Evergy Inc. stock. On June 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EVRG shares from 78 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evergy Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

EVRG stock trade performance evaluation

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.02. With this latest performance, EVRG shares dropped by -3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.46 for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.84, while it was recorded at 58.66 for the last single week of trading, and 65.19 for the last 200 days.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Evergy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Evergy Inc. [EVRG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evergy Inc. go to 3.60%.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,468 million, or 86.40% of EVRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,082,925, which is approximately -1.352% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 20,550,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in EVRG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.01 billion in EVRG stock with ownership of nearly 0.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

318 institutional holders increased their position in Evergy Inc. [NYSE:EVRG] by around 9,089,139 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 8,887,128 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 175,710,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,686,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRG stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,278,949 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 591,614 shares during the same period.