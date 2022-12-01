Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $36

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] gained 2.92% on the last trading session, reaching $31.74 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Equitable Holdings to Participate in the 2022 Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Holdings, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:40 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible on the Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.

Equitable Holdings Inc. represents 374.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.87 billion with the latest information. EQH stock price has been found in the range of $30.58 to $31.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, EQH reached a trading volume of 7518528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $38.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.07.

Trading performance analysis for EQH stock

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.78 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.20, while it was recorded at 31.14 for the last single week of trading, and 29.34 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.68. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.15.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 2.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

There are presently around $11,744 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,734,736, which is approximately -4.89% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 33,106,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $965.54 million in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -2.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 27,962,839 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 27,319,461 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 314,737,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,020,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,471,049 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,489,866 shares during the same period.