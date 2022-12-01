Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] fell -14.96% so far this year. What now?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] gained 0.47% on the last trading session, reaching $10.63 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Deutsche Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 7.00%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Deutsche Bank today announced that its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York (DBNY), and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) have increased their prime lending from 6.25% to 7.00% effective tomorrow, November 3, 2022.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft represents 2.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.48 billion with the latest information. DB stock price has been found in the range of $10.34 to $10.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.07M shares, DB reached a trading volume of 5137138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DB shares is $10.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 402.38.

Trading performance analysis for DB stock

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.59 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.15, while it was recorded at 10.64 for the last single week of trading, and 10.00 for the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 23.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

There are presently around $5,976 million, or 38.52% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: DEUTSCHE BANK AG with ownership of 74,486,600, which is approximately -9.612% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 72,468,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $770.34 million in DB stocks shares; and AMUNDI, currently with $716.61 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly 46.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

108 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 72,036,272 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 41,063,716 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 449,104,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,203,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,589,843 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,670,207 shares during the same period.