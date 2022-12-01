Danaher Corporation [DHR] fell -16.90% so far this year. What now?

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] closed the trading session at $273.41 on 11/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $259.00, while the highest price level was $273.41. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Danaher to Present at Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rainer M. Blair, will be presenting at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET. The event will be simultaneously webcast on www.danaher.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.90 percent and weekly performance of 4.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, DHR reached to a volume of 5706531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Danaher Corporation [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $306.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $330 to $340, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on DHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 7.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

DHR stock trade performance evaluation

Danaher Corporation [DHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, DHR shares gained by 8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.29 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 259.77, while it was recorded at 264.80 for the last single week of trading, and 267.52 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corporation [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.33 and a Gross Margin at +60.95. Danaher Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97.

Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Danaher Corporation [DHR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 5.90%.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $156,553 million, or 81.00% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,690,131, which is approximately 1.889% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,288,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.2 billion in DHR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.43 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly 1.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaher Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 940 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 26,683,214 shares. Additionally, 871 investors decreased positions by around 22,042,462 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 523,867,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,593,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,996,904 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,164,825 shares during the same period.