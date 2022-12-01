CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] Revenue clocked in at $2.12 billion, up 2.54% YTD: What’s Next?

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] traded at a high on 11/30/22, posting a 3.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $81.04. The company report on November 30, 2022 that CoStar Group Integrates Homesnap Operations With Homes.Com.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) – a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets – today announced the next steps in its integration of Homes.com and Homesnap.

This month CoStar Group relaunched Homes.com at the annual National Association of Realtors (NAR) conference held in Orlando. The new Homes.com is a more agent friendly real estate portal alternative. Home buyers can uniquely select an agent from a comprehensive directory of hundreds of thousands of agents based upon those agents’ experience and neighborhood expertise. The majority of home buyers work with an agent, and the new Homes.com uniquely empowers home buyers and their agents to collaborate throughout the home buying process on Homes.com for free. The Homes.com sales team conducted demonstrations of the new Homes.com for approximately 2,000 agents at the NAR conference. In anonymous surveys, those agents rated the new Homes.com a 9.6 on a scale of 1 to 10. Given the overwhelmingly positive response to the new Homes.com, the company believes that the new Homes.com product strategy is a home run.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5635284 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CoStar Group Inc. stands at 2.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.53%.

The market cap for CSGP stock reached $32.72 billion, with 406.69 million shares outstanding and 402.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, CSGP reached a trading volume of 5635284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $90.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $67 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for CoStar Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on CSGP stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSGP shares from 110 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 88.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 15.40.

How has CSGP stock performed recently?

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, CSGP shares dropped by -2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.56 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.34, while it was recorded at 79.61 for the last single week of trading, and 67.19 for the last 200 days.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.24 and a Gross Margin at +77.78. CoStar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13.

CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.40 and a Current Ratio set at 15.40.

Earnings analysis for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]

There are presently around $32,791 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,997,622, which is approximately 22.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,633,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.67 billion in CSGP stock with ownership of nearly 2.181% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoStar Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGP] by around 59,345,917 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 35,207,024 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 310,068,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,621,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGP stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,308,720 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 9,862,331 shares during the same period.