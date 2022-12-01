Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] traded at a high on 11/30/22, posting a 2.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.98. The company report on November 15, 2022 that AMERICANS ENCOURAGED TO ENJOY A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME THANKSGIVING WEEK OF SOCCER WITH MARIE CALLENDER’S POT PIES.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Savor Britain’s Matchday Culinary Tradition with Homemade American Taste.

As the United States prepares for Thanksgiving week and an unprecedented pair of soccer showdowns against British nations, Marie Callender’s, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is encouraging diehard supporters and first-time soccer fans alike to steal a favorite play from our rivals.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4931810 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Conagra Brands Inc. stands at 1.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.14%.

The market cap for CAG stock reached $18.06 billion, with 480.60 million shares outstanding and 477.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 4931810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $37.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 67.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has CAG stock performed recently?

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.83. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.42 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.95, while it was recorded at 37.19 for the last single week of trading, and 34.27 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 6.20%.

Insider trade positions for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

There are presently around $15,095 million, or 84.20% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,457,547, which is approximately 1.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,005,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in CAG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.04 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -1.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 16,890,433 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 27,442,526 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 353,105,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,438,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,688,027 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 4,451,542 shares during the same period.