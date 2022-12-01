Citigroup lifts Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYA] surged by $0.36 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.11 during the day while it closed the day at $20.08. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Liberty Global Reports Q3 2022 Results.

Q3 financial performance highlighted by accelerating Adjusted EBITDA growth at VMO21, VodafoneZiggo and Telenet.

Continued to deliver aggregate2 broadband and postpaid mobile net additions across core FMC markets.

Liberty Global plc stock has also gained 2.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LBTYA stock has declined by -0.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.47% and lost -27.61% year-on date.

The market cap for LBTYA stock reached $9.38 billion, with 477.18 million shares outstanding and 419.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, LBTYA reached a trading volume of 5038573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYA shares is $30.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Global plc stock. On September 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LBTYA shares from 28.30 to 36.40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBTYA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

LBTYA stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, LBTYA shares gained by 19.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.11 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.53, while it was recorded at 19.83 for the last single week of trading, and 21.54 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Liberty Global plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,991 million, or 91.30% of LBTYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYA stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 34,201,918, which is approximately -13.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 12,633,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.67 million in LBTYA stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $144.46 million in LBTYA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Global plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYA] by around 14,445,808 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 25,759,910 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 108,759,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,965,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYA stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,503,952 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 7,884,624 shares during the same period.