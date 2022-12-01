Cigna Corporation [CI] Revenue clocked in at $180.03 billion, up 43.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Cigna Corporation [NYSE: CI] price surged by 2.55 percent to reach at $8.19. The company report on November 7, 2022 that VillageMD Acquires Summit Health-CityMD, Creating One of the Largest Independent Provider Groups in the U.S.

With Investments from WBA and Evernorth, the Combined Company Will Deliver a Unique and Comprehensive Patient Experience for Optimal Individual and Community Outcomes.

VillageMD announced today it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Summit Health-CityMD, a leading provider of primary, specialty and urgent care. The transaction is valued at approximately $8.9 billion with investments from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) and an affiliate of Evernorth, a subsidiary of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

A sum of 4833728 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.00M shares. Cigna Corporation shares reached a high of $328.92 and dropped to a low of $319.13 until finishing in the latest session at $328.89.

The one-year CI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.03. The average equity rating for CI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cigna Corporation [CI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $353.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cigna Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Cigna Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $330 to $271, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CI stock. On June 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CI shares from 283 to 296.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cigna Corporation is set at 7.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.24.

CI Stock Performance Analysis:

Cigna Corporation [CI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.99. With this latest performance, CI shares gained by 1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.79 for Cigna Corporation [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 304.36, while it was recorded at 322.57 for the last single week of trading, and 272.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cigna Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cigna Corporation [CI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.84. Cigna Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56.

CI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cigna Corporation go to 11.36%.

Cigna Corporation [CI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $89,965 million, or 91.20% of CI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,595,780, which is approximately -5.05% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,323,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.33 billion in CI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $5.32 billion in CI stock with ownership of nearly 13.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

648 institutional holders increased their position in Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI] by around 15,901,745 shares. Additionally, 625 investors decreased positions by around 19,581,906 shares, while 296 investors held positions by with 238,057,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,541,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CI stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,865,868 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 978,739 shares during the same period.