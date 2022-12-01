BofA Securities slashes price target on Prologis Inc. [PLD] – find out why.

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] jumped around 3.98 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $117.79 at the close of the session, up 3.50%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Prologis Ranks #2 for On-Site Solar in U.S.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Company’s Investment in Rooftop Solar Yields Benefits for Customers, Communities.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, is now ranked second in the nation for on-site solar generation, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association’s (SEIA) Solar Means Business Report. The report details corporate solar energy use in the United States.

Prologis Inc. stock is now -30.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLD Stock saw the intraday high of $117.82 and lowest of $112.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 174.54, which means current price is +20.16% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 8449550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $136.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $137 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 94.65.

How has PLD stock performed recently?

Prologis Inc. [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 6.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.30 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.96, while it was recorded at 115.00 for the last single week of trading, and 129.57 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.54 and a Gross Margin at +40.61. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Earnings analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Insider trade positions for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $104,528 million, or 79.70% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,777,375, which is approximately -4.101% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,785,672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.69 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.32 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly -1.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 663 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 56,986,153 shares. Additionally, 560 investors decreased positions by around 49,845,107 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 780,581,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 887,412,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,894,894 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 1,867,918 shares during the same period.