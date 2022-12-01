Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN] Revenue clocked in at $152.20 million, down -75.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Aspen Aerogels Inc. [NYSE: ASPN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.35% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.08%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of $240 Million of Common Stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the “Company”), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 25,263,158 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $9.50 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,789,473 shares of common stock. The gross proceeds to Aspen from this offering are expected to be approximately $240 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Aspen, and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on December 2, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Aspen. Aspen intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to partially fund the construction of Phase I of its second aerogel manufacturing facility in Statesboro, Georgia and for other general corporate purposes.

Over the last 12 months, ASPN stock dropped by -78.90%. The one-year Aspen Aerogels Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.26. The average equity rating for ASPN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $457.07 million, with 39.53 million shares outstanding and 38.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 410.61K shares, ASPN stock reached a trading volume of 11276779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASPN shares is $29.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aspen Aerogels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Aspen Aerogels Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on ASPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspen Aerogels Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

ASPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, ASPN shares dropped by -4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.40 for Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.17, while it was recorded at 12.33 for the last single week of trading, and 17.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aspen Aerogels Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.38 and a Gross Margin at +8.17. Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.46.

Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $494 million, or 92.90% of ASPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASPN stocks are: KIM, LLC with ownership of 5,254,110, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, holding 3,462,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.75 million in ASPN stocks shares; and OAKTOP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT II, L.P., currently with $38.53 million in ASPN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aspen Aerogels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Aspen Aerogels Inc. [NYSE:ASPN] by around 4,249,902 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 4,085,165 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 32,634,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,969,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASPN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 707,346 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,630,547 shares during the same period.