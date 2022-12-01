Ares Management Corporation [ARES] moved up 1.36: Why It’s Important

Ares Management Corporation [NYSE: ARES] closed the trading session at $78.39 on 11/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $76.11, while the highest price level was $78.72. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Ares Management Corporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ares Management Corporation announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Jarrod Phillips, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 11:20am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at www.aresmgmt.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.54 percent and weekly performance of -0.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, ARES reached to a volume of 8477831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ares Management Corporation [ARES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARES shares is $88.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARES stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ares Management Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Ares Management Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Management Corporation is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62.

ARES stock trade performance evaluation

Ares Management Corporation [ARES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, ARES shares gained by 3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.50 for Ares Management Corporation [ARES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.90, while it was recorded at 78.08 for the last single week of trading, and 71.49 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ares Management Corporation [ARES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Management Corporation go to 28.70%.

Ares Management Corporation [ARES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,184 million, or 75.80% of ARES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARES stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 20,441,433, which is approximately 5.448% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,816,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in ARES stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., currently with $1.05 billion in ARES stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

190 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Management Corporation [NYSE:ARES] by around 9,573,731 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 6,529,537 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 126,568,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,671,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARES stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,572,241 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 449,296 shares during the same period.