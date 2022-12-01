Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Stock trading around $69.39 per share: What’s Next?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] traded at a high on 11/30/22, posting a 5.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $69.39. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Atlas Air Worldwide Shareholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Investor Group Led by Apollo, Together with J.F. Lehman & Company and Hill City Capital.

Transaction Expected to Close in the First Quarter of 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4971313 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at 2.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.40%.

The market cap for APO stock reached $39.37 billion, with 584.30 million shares outstanding and 328.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 4971313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $69.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on APO stock. On July 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for APO shares from 81 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38.

How has APO stock performed recently?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.15. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 25.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.75 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.85, while it was recorded at 66.41 for the last single week of trading, and 56.53 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +138.03 and a Gross Margin at +99.24. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70.

Earnings analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 20.17%.

Insider trade positions for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

There are presently around $22,330 million, or 56.10% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,977,046, which is approximately 11.973% of the company’s market cap and around 16.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 30,554,607 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.05 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly 7.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

289 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 21,287,974 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 23,286,078 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 277,237,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 321,811,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,496,057 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,911,810 shares during the same period.