Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Revenue clocked in at $11.11 billion, down -2.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] surged by $8.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $172.19 during the day while it closed the day at $171.91. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Analog Devices to Participate in the Barclays Global TMT Conference.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, will speak at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast.

Analog Devices Inc. stock has also gained 2.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADI stock has inclined by 13.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.33% and lost -2.20% year-on date.

The market cap for ADI stock reached $88.02 billion, with 512.23 million shares outstanding and 509.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 5395503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $189.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $180 to $140, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on ADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 5.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 39.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ADI stock trade performance evaluation

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 20.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.05 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.44, while it was recorded at 167.22 for the last single week of trading, and 156.53 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.19. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36.

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 14.87%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $76,472 million, or 88.60% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,878,473, which is approximately 0.304% of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,266,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.27 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.65 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -13.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 625 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 22,997,653 shares. Additionally, 608 investors decreased positions by around 23,232,200 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 398,606,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,835,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,710,927 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,706,418 shares during the same period.