Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Stock trading around $286.40 per share: What’s Next?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.56% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.23%. The company report on November 28, 2022 that AMGEN TO WEBCAST INVESTOR CALL AT WCIRDC 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcast call for the investment community in conjunction with the World Congress on Insulin Resistance, Diabetes & Cardiovascular Disease (WCIRDC) at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, along with members of Amgen’s R&D team, will discuss the Phase 1 data from AMG 133, a novel bispecific glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor (GIPR) antagonist and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist molecule.

The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

Over the last 12 months, AMGN stock rose by 44.01%. The one-year Amgen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.0. The average equity rating for AMGN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $154.78 billion, with 535.00 million shares outstanding and 532.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, AMGN stock reached a trading volume of 5754177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $265.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $257 to $279, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on AMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 6.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 31.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

AMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, AMGN shares gained by 5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.01 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 259.70, while it was recorded at 283.63 for the last single week of trading, and 246.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amgen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.22 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.50.

Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AMGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 6.60%.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $117,913 million, or 79.10% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,459,511, which is approximately 2.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,870,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.42 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.33 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly -0.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,063 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 12,290,129 shares. Additionally, 1,001 investors decreased positions by around 18,648,664 shares, while 389 investors held positions by with 380,767,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,705,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,080,135 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 1,123,255 shares during the same period.