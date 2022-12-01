Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Stock trading around $4.56 per share: What’s Next?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] gained 1.79% or 0.08 points to close at $4.56 with a heavy trading volume of 7022995 shares. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Lightpath Announces Addition of Inge Smidts, John Ghirardelli, and Nick Brown to its Board of Managers.

Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced the addition of Inge Smidts, John Ghirardelli, and Nick Brown to its Board of Managers, effective October 19, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $4.50, the shares rose to $4.56 and dropped to $4.315, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATUS points out that the company has recorded -59.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.43M shares, ATUS reached to a volume of 7022995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $9.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $15 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for ATUS stock

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -31.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.25 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.51, while it was recorded at 4.57 for the last single week of trading, and 9.30 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.81.

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

There are presently around $1,199 million, or 59.80% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 34,640,405, which is approximately 10.439% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,834,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.12 million in ATUS stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $68.4 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 38,388,790 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 32,879,482 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 191,715,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,983,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,172,869 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,370,867 shares during the same period.