Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Is Currently 1.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] traded at a high on 11/30/22, posting a 1.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $71.93. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Aflac Incorporated to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 U.S. Financial Services Conference.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today that President and Chief Operating Officer of Aflac Incorporated Frederick J. Crawford and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aflac Incorporated Max K. Brodén will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2022 U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 6, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live. Please click here to register for the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available for one year following the webcast. The replay may be accessed using the same web address.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5638983 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aflac Incorporated stands at 1.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.09%.

The market cap for AFL stock reached $44.72 billion, with 629.35 million shares outstanding and 563.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 5638983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $67.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on AFL stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AFL shares from 54 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.16.

How has AFL stock performed recently?

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.93 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.76, while it was recorded at 71.66 for the last single week of trading, and 60.74 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to -0.25%.

Insider trade positions for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

There are presently around $30,250 million, or 60.70% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,153,545, which is approximately 0.644% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.76 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.96 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -3.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 490 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 15,263,787 shares. Additionally, 510 investors decreased positions by around 18,038,535 shares, while 257 investors held positions by with 387,241,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 420,543,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,737,801 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,398,223 shares during the same period.