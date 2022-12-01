Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] Revenue clocked in at $5.80 million, down -91.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGLE] slipped around -0.81 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.41 at the close of the session, down -65.98%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Appoints Jeffrey M. Goldberg as Chief Executive Officer.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare metabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey M. Goldberg as president, chief executive officer and member of the board of directors effective November 29, 2022. Mr. Goldberg is an accomplished biotech executive with over 25 years of experience leading teams from preclinical discovery through commercialization and previously served as president and chief executive officer of Immunitas Therapeutics.

“Jeff has successfully built and managed teams across a wide variety of functions, providing strong leadership and strategic direction. His breadth of experience spans from the founding of companies to overseeing successful global launches of rare disease therapies,” said Russell J. Cox, chair of the board of directors of Aeglea. “His proven ability to match business capabilities to unmet patient needs and then drive the strategy and execution needed to achieve those goals will be an important asset to Aeglea. I look forward to working closely with Jeff and welcome him to the Aeglea team.”.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stock is now -91.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGLE Stock saw the intraday high of $0.53 and lowest of $0.3911 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.37, which means current price is +11.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, AGLE reached a trading volume of 18894637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGLE shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

How has AGLE stock performed recently?

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -65.98. With this latest performance, AGLE shares dropped by -59.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.89 for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8160, while it was recorded at 1.0710 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1847 for the last 200 days.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] shares currently have an operating margin of -350.33 and a Gross Margin at +89.32. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -351.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.46.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Insider trade positions for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]

There are presently around $19 million, or 78.80% of AGLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGLE stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 5,347,689, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,668,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 million in AGLE stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.69 million in AGLE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGLE] by around 1,191,271 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 5,744,396 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 37,938,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,874,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGLE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,420 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,685,237 shares during the same period.