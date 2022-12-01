3M Company [MMM] is -29.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

3M Company [NYSE: MMM] price plunged by -0.13 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on November 30, 2022 that 3M Thinsulate Helps Long-Time Partner Watson Gloves With Its Eco-Evolution, Including Industrial and Retail Market Work Gloves With Sustainable Insulation.

3M

The 3M Thinsulate team helped a more than 40-year business partner Watson Gloves — a fourth generation family-owned company founded in 1918 in Vancouver, British Columbia and a leading North American supplier of quality gloves for gardening, construction, motorcycling and more — mark its second century in business with a statement-making move toward sustainable materials and business practices.

A sum of 5827135 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.68M shares. 3M Company shares reached a high of $126.25 and dropped to a low of $121.36 until finishing in the latest session at $125.97.

The one-year MMM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.02. The average equity rating for MMM stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 3M Company [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $129.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for 3M Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for 3M Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $137 to $144, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on MMM stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MMM shares from 126 to 131.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Company is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 146.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MMM Stock Performance Analysis:

3M Company [MMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, MMM shares gained by 0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for 3M Company [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.93, while it was recorded at 126.76 for the last single week of trading, and 135.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3M Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Company [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.29 and a Gross Margin at +46.99. 3M Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.54.

3M Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

MMM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Company go to 0.40%.

3M Company [MMM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,660 million, or 68.20% of MMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,376,882, which is approximately -3.157% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,083,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.3 billion in MMM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.08 billion in MMM stock with ownership of nearly -0.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3M Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 788 institutional holders increased their position in 3M Company [NYSE:MMM] by around 21,422,228 shares. Additionally, 1,212 investors decreased positions by around 24,575,709 shares, while 286 investors held positions by with 324,405,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,403,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMM stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,509,413 shares, while 230 institutional investors sold positions of 4,506,327 shares during the same period.