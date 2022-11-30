Workday Inc. [WDAY] stock Downgrade by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $150

Workday Inc. [NASDAQ: WDAY] traded at a low on 11/29/22, posting a -1.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $143.30. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Workday Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Fiscal Third Quarter Total Revenues of $1.60 Billion, Up 20.5% Year Over Year.

Subscription Revenues of $1.43 Billion, Up 22.3% Year Over Year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3176681 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Workday Inc. stands at 3.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.40%.

The market cap for WDAY stock reached $35.94 billion, with 254.35 million shares outstanding and 199.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, WDAY reached a trading volume of 3176681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Workday Inc. [WDAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDAY shares is $203.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Workday Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Workday Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workday Inc. is set at 6.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has WDAY stock performed recently?

Workday Inc. [WDAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, WDAY shares dropped by -9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.10 for Workday Inc. [WDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.41, while it was recorded at 146.63 for the last single week of trading, and 175.25 for the last 200 days.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workday Inc. [WDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.09 and a Gross Margin at +72.26. Workday Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31.

Workday Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Workday Inc. [WDAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Workday Inc. go to 12.98%.

Insider trade positions for Workday Inc. [WDAY]

There are presently around $25,125 million, or 89.40% of WDAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,813,123, which is approximately 1.011% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,739,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in WDAY stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $1.41 billion in WDAY stock with ownership of nearly 7.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

420 institutional holders increased their position in Workday Inc. [NASDAQ:WDAY] by around 19,604,751 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 19,590,290 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 136,139,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,334,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDAY stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,265,079 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,019,415 shares during the same period.