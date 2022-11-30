why Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.95

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: TWKS] gained 7.13% on the last trading session, reaching $8.41 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Thoughtworks Awarded Preferred Vendor Status with All Levels of United States Government.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Thoughtworks Federal, has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract (#47QTCA23D000W) by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), the centralized procurement arm of the federal government. Thoughtworks Federal will provide the capabilities critical to delivering modern government services that directly meet the needs of the people of the United States.

This award provides government buyers at all levels – federal, state and local – with direct contracting access to Thoughtworks Federal. Agencies can now access Thoughtworks’ unparalleled range of skills and unmatched expertise in digital strategy and operations; data strategy, engineering and analytics; enterprise modernization, platforms and cloud; and customer experience, product and design.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. represents 311.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.63 billion with the latest information. TWKS stock price has been found in the range of $7.95 to $8.575.

If compared to the average trading volume of 713.57K shares, TWKS reached a trading volume of 5204967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWKS shares is $11.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $34 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on TWKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 47.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for TWKS stock

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, TWKS shares dropped by -12.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.46, while it was recorded at 7.97 for the last single week of trading, and 15.18 for the last 200 days.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.58 and a Gross Margin at +33.92. Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.21.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.60.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. go to 18.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]

There are presently around $509 million, or 27.50% of TWKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWKS stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 11,479,055, which is approximately 8.798% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,612,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.62 million in TWKS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $51.71 million in TWKS stock with ownership of nearly -0.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [NASDAQ:TWKS] by around 8,125,599 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 6,143,130 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 46,209,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,478,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWKS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,714,017 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 487,922 shares during the same period.