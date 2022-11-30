why R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.25

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] gained 9.85% or 0.74 points to close at $8.25 with a heavy trading volume of 6885435 shares. The company report on November 8, 2022 that R1 RCM Announces Leadership Succession Plan.

Lee Rivas Appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023; Joseph Flanagan to Continue Serving on Board.

It opened the trading session at $7.52, the shares rose to $8.32 and dropped to $7.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RCM points out that the company has recorded -61.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, RCM reached to a volume of 6885435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for R1 RCM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on RCM stock. On August 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for RCM shares from 28 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for RCM stock

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.64. With this latest performance, RCM shares dropped by -53.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.22 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.80, while it was recorded at 7.83 for the last single week of trading, and 21.45 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to 17.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]

There are presently around $2,761 million, or 84.90% of RCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL, L.L.C. with ownership of 94,373,743, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., holding 94,373,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $778.58 million in RCM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $136.94 million in RCM stock with ownership of nearly 3.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R1 RCM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ:RCM] by around 230,602,936 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 8,407,636 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 95,713,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,723,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCM stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 206,814,057 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,003,407 shares during the same period.