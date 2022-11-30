why HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $42.40

HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE: HSBC] surged by $1.2 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $30.87 during the day while it closed the day at $30.48. The company report on November 29, 2022 that HSBC Agrees to Sell Its Business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HSBC Holdings plc stock has also gained 6.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HSBC stock has declined by -1.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.91% and gained 1.09% year-on date.

The market cap for HSBC stock reached $118.86 billion, with 3.83 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, HSBC reached a trading volume of 3336884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSBC shares is $42.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for HSBC Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for HSBC Holdings plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HSBC Holdings plc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 329.98.

HSBC stock trade performance evaluation

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, HSBC shares gained by 17.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.40 for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.30, while it was recorded at 29.58 for the last single week of trading, and 31.19 for the last 200 days.

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.02. HSBC Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.36.

Return on Total Capital for HSBC is now 2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 224.89. Additionally, HSBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] managed to generate an average of $41,690 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSBC Holdings plc go to 21.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,751 million, or 1.40% of HSBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSBC stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 10,103,917, which is approximately 2.368% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 5,601,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.75 million in HSBC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $158.78 million in HSBC stock with ownership of nearly -1.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HSBC Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE:HSBC] by around 9,394,985 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 8,353,874 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 39,706,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,455,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSBC stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,215,741 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,406,948 shares during the same period.