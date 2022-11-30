Wall Street Analyst Initiated Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE: UNVR] traded at a high on 11/28/22, posting a 4.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.39. The company report on November 25, 2022 that Univar Solutions Confirms Preliminary Indication of Interest from Brenntag SE.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) (“Univar” or “the Company”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today confirmed that it has received a preliminary indication of interest from Brenntag SE regarding a potential transaction. The Company does not intend to make any additional comments regarding this matter unless and until it is appropriate to do so.

About Univar SolutionsUnivar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world’s leading producers. With the industry’s largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7300613 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Univar Solutions Inc. stands at 3.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.09%.

The market cap for UNVR stock reached $5.11 billion, with 165.90 million shares outstanding and 161.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, UNVR reached a trading volume of 7300613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNVR shares is $34.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Univar Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Univar Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $36, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on UNVR stock. On March 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for UNVR shares from 32 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Univar Solutions Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNVR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has UNVR stock performed recently?

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.49. With this latest performance, UNVR shares gained by 28.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.66 for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.78, while it was recorded at 30.66 for the last single week of trading, and 27.70 for the last 200 days.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.02 and a Gross Margin at +22.96. Univar Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.01.

Univar Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNVR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Univar Solutions Inc. go to 15.36%.

Insider trade positions for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]

There are presently around $5,136 million, or 99.80% of UNVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNVR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,019,102, which is approximately 1.232% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,559,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $536.37 million in UNVR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $504.22 million in UNVR stock with ownership of nearly -0.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Univar Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE:UNVR] by around 16,248,915 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 22,507,953 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 119,810,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,567,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNVR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,280,036 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,885,105 shares during the same period.