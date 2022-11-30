Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] price surged by 2.95 percent to reach at $0.65. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Kimco Realty® Recognized as Nareit’s 2022 Retail Leader in the Light for Outstanding Sustainability Practices.

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, and a growing portfolio of mixed-use assets, today announced it has been awarded Nareit’s Leader in the Light Award for the retail REIT sector, marking the third time the company has received this prestigious recognition for its sustainability initiatives.

The Leader in the Light awards are given to REITs that have demonstrated outstanding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices throughout the year, with winners selected by an interdisciplinary panel of judges.

A sum of 3244732 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.62M shares. Kimco Realty Corporation shares reached a high of $22.74 and dropped to a low of $22.04 until finishing in the latest session at $22.72.

The one-year KIM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.95. The average equity rating for KIM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $23.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $26.50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on KIM stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KIM shares from 24 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 55.46.

KIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.39 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.35, while it was recorded at 22.58 for the last single week of trading, and 22.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimco Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.77 and a Gross Margin at +40.40. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,225 million, or 96.20% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 101,285,767, which is approximately 0.831% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,055,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in KIM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.02 billion in KIM stock with ownership of nearly -0.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 18,997,525 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 26,690,477 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 536,402,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 582,090,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,446,901 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,397,862 shares during the same period.