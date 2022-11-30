Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Infosys Limited [INFY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] closed the trading session at $19.71 on 11/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.67, while the highest price level was $19.89. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Infosys and UNLEASH organize Global Innovation Lab 2022 to advance youth-led solutions in alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The event brings together over 1,000 young minds between 18 and 35 years of age to innovate and design sustainable solutions for the future.

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with UNLEASH, a non-profit organization with a mission to get the youth to create innovative and scalable solutions to help reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Together, Infosys and UNLEASH will advance youth-led solutions aligned with the UN SDGs, amplify ESG best practices and accelerate digital skilling, through the Global Innovation Lab 2022. Through interactive exercises and activities based on human-centered design thinking, participants at the Global Innovation Lab 2022 will develop tech-savvy solutions for the SDGs, while pursuing their vision to provide quality education and learning opportunities for all.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.13 percent and weekly performance of 2.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.48M shares, INFY reached to a volume of 5450509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Infosys Limited [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $20.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 96.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

INFY stock trade performance evaluation

Infosys Limited [INFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, INFY shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.45 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.25, while it was recorded at 19.63 for the last single week of trading, and 19.84 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.38 and a Gross Margin at +28.35. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.18.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 34.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.26. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infosys Limited [INFY] managed to generate an average of $651,281 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Infosys Limited [INFY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 14.80%.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,591 million, or 14.30% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 77,701,774, which is approximately 1.337% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 33,713,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $664.5 million in INFY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $507.96 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly 0.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 49,904,439 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 60,306,961 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 427,127,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 537,339,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,348,494 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 6,400,353 shares during the same period.