VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] is -92.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.14 at the close of the session, up 12.65%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Vistagen Announces Publication in Cells Demonstrating AV-101’s Potential for Treating Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia in Patients with Parkinson’s Disease.

Preclinical data in “gold standard” MPTP non-human primate model of Parkinson’s disease show significant reduction of levodopa-induced dyskinesia by AV-101, while maintaining antiparkinsonian activity of levodopa.

Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN) a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the publication of positive results from a preclinical study of the effects of AV-101, its oral NMDA receptor glycine site antagonist, in a widely used MPTP non-human primate model for reproducing motor complications of Parkinson’s disease (PD), including dyskinesia (sudden uncontrolled movements) observed in PD patients treated with levodopa (L-Dopa). Findings from the preclinical study were published in the international, peer-reviewed journal, Cells. In the preclinical study, AV-101 reduced L-Dopa-induced dyskinesias (LID) by about 25% while maintaining the antiparkinsonian response to L-Dopa.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -92.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTGN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.15 and lowest of $0.1203 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.11, which means current price is +79.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 4826722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]?

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has VTGN stock performed recently?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1359, while it was recorded at 0.1300 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7106 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Insider trade positions for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $8 million, or 28.90% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,694,556, which is approximately -0.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 9,096,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 million in VTGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.78 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 44.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 13,962,145 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 96,253,801 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 53,735,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,480,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,199,158 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 87,278,481 shares during the same period.