Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Revenue clocked in at $1.04 billion, down -87.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] price surged by 1.81 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Upstart Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended September 30, 2022. Upstart will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. An earnings presentation and link to the webcast are available at ir.upstart.com.

“We’re eyes wide open to the challenges of the current macroeconomy, and determined to make the decisions that will optimize for the long-term success of Upstart,” said Dave Girouard, co-founder and CEO of Upstart. “With a healthy balance sheet, robust unit economics, and strong pricing power, we believe that we’re well positioned to navigate an extended period of economic uncertainty while continuing to invest strategically in future growth.”.

A sum of 4012527 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.33M shares. Upstart Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $19.88 and dropped to a low of $18.31 until finishing in the latest session at $18.60.

The one-year UPST stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.38. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $16.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $22, while Atlantic Equities kept a Underweight rating on UPST stock. On July 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 40 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.44.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -21.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.19 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.33, while it was recorded at 18.35 for the last single week of trading, and 51.44 for the last 200 days.

UPST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $597 million, or 39.40% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,011,997, which is approximately -0.769% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,333,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.59 million in UPST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $53.42 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly -6.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 6,053,937 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 10,817,718 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 15,250,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,122,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,632,819 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 6,620,558 shares during the same period.