United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] moved up 2.77: Why It’s Important

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] closed the trading session at $184.89 on 11/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $182.25, while the highest price level was $185.19. The company report on November 25, 2022 that CIBC Launches 5 New CDRs (“Canadian Depositary Receipts”) on the NEO Exchange.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.74 percent and weekly performance of 2.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, UPS reached to a volume of 3667129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $191.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $214, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on UPS stock. On July 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPS shares from 255 to 227.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 4.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

UPS stock trade performance evaluation

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.45 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.18, while it was recorded at 182.58 for the last single week of trading, and 186.93 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.48 and a Gross Margin at +17.93. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 172.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.56.

United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 4.96%.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $96,443 million, or 72.60% of UPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,099,021, which is approximately 0.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,991,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.72 billion in UPS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.22 billion in UPS stock with ownership of nearly -0.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,103 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 14,129,955 shares. Additionally, 895 investors decreased positions by around 17,976,918 shares, while 277 investors held positions by with 489,516,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 521,623,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,185,586 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 2,612,047 shares during the same period.