Truist slashes price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] – find out why.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ: PLYA] gained 1.54% on the last trading session, reaching $5.95 price per share at the time. The company report on September 30, 2022 that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) (the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022, with a conference call planned for Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss the results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 317-6003 for domestic participants and (412) 317-6061 for international participants.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. represents 165.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $975.80 million with the latest information. PLYA stock price has been found in the range of $5.82 to $6.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, PLYA reached a trading volume of 4022808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLYA shares is $11.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PLYA stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PLYA shares from 3 to 5.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLYA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.37.

Trading performance analysis for PLYA stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, PLYA shares dropped by -5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.17 for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.88, while it was recorded at 5.97 for the last single week of trading, and 7.33 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]

There are presently around $798 million, or 83.10% of PLYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLYA stocks are: DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 15,142,519, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 21.25% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 12,141,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.24 million in PLYA stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $70.67 million in PLYA stock with ownership of nearly 0.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ:PLYA] by around 17,593,109 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 13,361,934 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 103,150,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,105,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLYA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,981,728 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,789,089 shares during the same period.