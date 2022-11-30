Truist lifts Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.91 during the day while it closed the day at $6.82. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Bausch Health Announces the Unrestricting of Bausch + Lomb Under Bausch Health Debt Documents.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) (“Bausch Health” or the “Company”) has designated 1261229 B.C. Ltd., the entity that directly or indirectly holds 88.7% of the issued and outstanding shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (“Bausch + Lomb”), as an unrestricted subsidiary of the Company in accordance with the terms of the Company’s debt documents. In connection therewith, all of the subsidiaries of 1261229 B.C. Ltd., including Bausch + Lomb and its subsidiaries, are also now unrestricted subsidiaries of the Company and, as a result, are no longer subject to the covenants under the Bausch Health debt documents.

The Company continues to evaluate potential options to maximize stakeholder value, which include its ongoing focus on its balance sheet and liquidity.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock has also loss -1.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BHC stock has inclined by 33.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.84% and lost -75.30% year-on date.

The market cap for BHC stock reached $2.52 billion, with 362.50 million shares outstanding and 345.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.82M shares, BHC reached a trading volume of 4076958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

BHC stock trade performance evaluation

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.65 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 6.83 for the last single week of trading, and 11.83 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.69 and a Gross Margin at +55.31. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -441.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.14.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 2.60%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,697 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 26,439,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.31 million in BHC stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $126.81 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly 152.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 63,231,308 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 58,793,536 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 126,813,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,837,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,403,972 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 33,408,460 shares during the same period.